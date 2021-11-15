ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Elon Musk hits back after ‘Big Short’ investor said he ‘just wants to sell Tesla’

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZOgI_0cxbECrr00

Elon Musk has responded to the accusation by Michael Burry that he “just wants to sell Tesla ” to capitalise on its enormous value while the share price is still high.

The founder of the electric vehicle company tweeted that the investor made famous by The Big Short is a “broken clock”.

There was some confusion on Twitter over Mr Musk’s tweet as the saying is that a broken clock is right twice a day — some users wanted to know if Mr Burry was indeed correct this time — though the intended meaning is believed to be that Mr Burry’s predictions are incorrect the vast majority of the time.

Early on Monday, he tweeted: “Let’s face it. @elonmusk borrowed against 88.3 million shares, sold all his mansions, moved to Texas, and is asking @BernieSanders whether he should sell more stock. He doesn’t need cash. He just wants to sell $TSLA.”

The investor made the claim a few days after delivering a dire warning for the economy tweeting that stock market speculation has reached levels not seen since before the 1929 crash, and assets are more over-valued than before the dot-com bubble burst.

Mr Burry has since appeared to delete all of his tweets , but his account remains active. An archive account has preserved images of his posts. He has deleted his Twitter account on previous occasions when tweets have gotten him into trouble with investors.

Last week Mr Burry claimed that Mr Musk had taken out personal loans against the stock and suggested that the founder of Tesla was selling shares to service those debts.

Mr Musk committed to selling 10 per cent of his stock in the company based on the results of a Twitter poll. He cashed in approximately $7bn in shares last week making a hefty profit given the more than ten-fold increase in the valuation of the company since the beginning of 2020.

As Mr Burry’s tweet also noted, the Tesla founder has also moved from California to Texas, dramatically reducing his tax bill, and he has also offloaded most of his estimated $100m real estate portfolio. He also told Senator Bernie Sanders in a tweet that he would sell more stock at his request.

Mr Musk was also the target of a pointed tweet from Mr Burry last week when he implied that Tesla had succeeded because of massive government and electricity subsidies funded by taxpayers.

The Big Short investor has repeatedly said the Tesla stock price is symbolic of a huge overvalued asset bubble and he is especially wary of a coming correction similar to when the dot-com and housing bubbles burst. Mr Burry also believes that policymakers are standing idle rather than taking any action.

Last week he wrote: “More speculation than the 1920s. More overvaluation than the 1990s. More geopolitical and economic strife than the 1970s.”

He added: “Players grabbing the barrel of Kyle Rittenhouse’s rifle while @SECGov and @federalreserve nod approvingly.”

He attached an opinion piece from the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal headlined: “Rivian, the government unicorn,” and subheaded: “The EV truck maker is worth $120.5bn. It has sold 156 vehicles.”

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian, backed by Ford and Amazon, went public this week, fast becoming the second-highest valued automaker in the US after Tesla.

Valued at more than $100m by the end of its first day of trading, it has nevertheless only sold less than 200 trucks and makes almost no revenue. The company plans to manufacturer more than 1m vehicles a year by the end of the decade.

Mr Burry is most widely known for calling the housing price bubble that developed in the 2000s. He “shorted” the housing market – selling market positions on the assumption that housing prices will drop – and when the market collapsed as he had predicted in 2007 and 2008, he made a fortune.

The subsequent fallout of the housing bubble bursting saw 3.8m Americans lose their homes and triggered the global financial crisis that rippled around the world leading to the great recession.

Mr Burry is known as something of a doomsayer and while his Twitter account is @michaeljburry, his username is “Cassandra” – the Trojan priestess of Greek mythology who made accurate prophecies but was never believed.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Rivian, Lucid, Tesla See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart Today

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Thursday, while Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN), Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Canoo Inc. (NASADAQ: GOEV) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Graphics chipmaker Nvidia is seeing the highest interest on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Makes $758M Sale

Elon Musk, CEO at Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), made a large insider sell on November 16, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Musk. Elon Musk, CEO at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), made a large insider sell...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Elon Musk’s Net Worth: How Did the Tesla CEO Make Money?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to be the world’s richest person, standing billions of dollars ahead of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. After Standard Oil founder John Rockefeller became the world’s first billionaire, will Musk become the world’s first trillionaire? Let’s take a look at how Musk got rich and how the EV (electric vehicle) billionaire could make more money in the future.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
MarketRealist

Bernie Sanders' Net Worth as He Takes on Elon Musk Again

Bernie Sanders is targeting billionaires like Elon Musk again. This isn't the first time that he has targeted Musk or for that matter billionaires. Sanders has been running his campaign around the glaring wealth inequality in the U.S. What’s his net worth as he takes on billionaires?. Article continues below...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Elon Musk is close to selling his final California mansion. Take a look at the $100 million real estate portfolio he's been offloading since vowing to 'own no house.'

In May 2020, Elon Musk vowed to sell "almost all physical possessions," including his homes. Musk owned at least seven houses worth a combined $100 million, including six mansions in Bel Air. Here's a look at all the homes he's owned and sold, including the final mansion in his portfolio.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bernie Sanders
AFP

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162 mn over share warrants

JP Morgan Chase has sued Tesla for $162 million over a stock warrants contract, accusing the company of "flagrantly" ignoring its obligation to pay the investment bank after the electric carmaker's shares soared. JP Morgan said it demanded the due shares or cash, "but Tesla has flagrantly ignored its clear contractual obligation to pay JP Morgan in full."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investor#Elonmusk#Berniesanders
Inc.com

Elon Musk's Twitter Spat with Bernie Sanders Reveals the 1 Thing a Leader Should Never Do

It shouldn't be about you. Elon Musk never shies away from a good Twitter spat. For that matter, it doesn't really seem that he ever shies away from Twitter, period, which seems strange for someone running three different companies, with a personal worth of $266 billion, give or take. You might think he has other things to do, but apparently running a trillion-dollar company (Tesla) doesn't keep him occupied enough, so he fills his time trolling politicians online.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
New York Post

Elon Musk finds buyer for ‘last remaining house’ as he focuses on Mars mission

Elon Musk has finally scored a buyer for the final home he owns nearly a month after it was listed for sale in San Francisco, The Post can report. The property went under contract on Saturday, Nov. 13 — a year-and-a-half after the billionaire vowed to unload his vast real estate portfolio to focus on his mission to colonize Mars.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

The Independent

341K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy