ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Allen, VA

Microchip shortage leads shoppers online for toys, BBB warns of toy scams

By Nicole Dantzler
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1njh_0cxbDgBk00

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to avoid online scams ahead of the holidays.

Leslie Blackwell, with the Better Business Bureau representing Central Virginia, said the microchip shortage is leaving fewer toys on the shelves. As a result, product shortages are leading more people to shop for them online.

“We see a huge increase in online shopping because folks seem to think it’s a lot easier. Unfortunately that’s where the scammers lurk,” Blackwell said.

Amber Manry, who lives in Henrico, said she recently bought items off of Amazon.

“I got an email saying my Amazon order was on hold because of an address problem. So then I clicked on that email,” she said.

Another website prompted her to type in her Amazon username and password which gave her red flags.

“It looked a little off. It wasn’t amazon.com and I noticed that it was basically a scammer,” she said.

Blackwell said toys like the play stations, Baby Yodas and Nintendo gaming systems are the most popular items, and often sell out first.

That’s when scammers swoop in with phony websites advertising lower prices.

Blackwell recommended checking to see if the retailer has any complaints by using the BBB scam tracker.

She also suggests looking online for the company’s refund and return policy.

“Make sure that it says https. That’ll stand for secure in the url in the box when you’re browsing,” Blackwell said.

Manry said these are all tips that have helped her to avoid becoming a victim to any other scammers, “If I hadn’t looked at the email address, the sender address – I would’ve been scammed.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Allen, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Glen Allen, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy