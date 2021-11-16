ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How Philadelphia region will benefit from Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpyPc_0cxbD8SP00

President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life "change for the better" for the American people.

The president hopes to use the infrastructure law to build back his popularity, which has taken a hit amid rising inflation and the inability to fully shake the public health and economic risks from COVID-19.

"My message to the American people is this: America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better," he said.

Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are expected to receive billions of dollars to assist with infrastructure needs.

"What we're looking for is mass transit with SEPTA. We're hoping Amtrak gets major upgrades," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

SEPTA issued a statement on the influx of funding, stating that the money will allow them to "move forward with our Projects of Regional Significance, including Trolley Modernization, King of Prussia Rail and replacing one of the nation's oldest rail vehicle fleets."

In addition to those funds, Pennsylvania will get another $11.3 billion for federal-aid highway programs. But it's also about where the roads lead. Some of them go straight through neighborhoods like Nicetown and Chinatown.

"These communities have been kind of destroyed," said Congressman Dwight Evans (D, Pennsylvania, 3rd Congressional District).

Within the infrastructure plan is $1 billion for the national Reconnecting Communities program. It's something Congressman Evans pushed for in D.C. He's hoping to get some of that money here.

Pennsylvania will now have a chance to compete for its share of that $1 billion in the Reconnecting Communities program in addition to funding that has already been secured, and more potential federal funding pending in an upcoming plan.

"It makes planning dollars available to reevaluate the design of these particular communities," said Evans.

Internet inequities are also a part of the act, with the state receiving at least $100 million to help provide broadband internet in rural and urban areas.

"Within the city, we're looking to extend broadband to every neighborhood and every kid," said Kenney.

The funds would also be used to improve schools.

"We're hoping that we'll be able to use some of the money for our aging schools with asbestos and lead," Kenney said.

The funds can also provide opportunities that may help reduce crime.

"We're also looking for job training dollars to get some of our young people in the right direction," said Kenney.

There's no timeline yet for when Pennsylvania will start seeing those federal dollars at work on our roads and railways. Some of the funds will be distributed over time: like $355 million over five years to improve airports across the state.

The bill also includes millions of dollars to install electric vehicle chargers across the state and more than $1 billion to improve Pennsylvania's water infrastructure.

Here is a full breakdown of how the region will benefit. The states are also eligible to compete for billions of more dollars in federal funding for various programs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:

Pennsylvania

  • $11.3 billion: Federal-aid highway apportioned Programs
  • $1.6 billion: Bridge replacement and repairs
  • $2.8 billion: Improve public transportation options
  • $171 million: Expand electronic vehicle charging network
  • $100 million: Provide broadband coverage across the state
  • $49 million: Protect against wildfires
  • $26 million: Protect against cyber attacks
  • $1.4 billion: Improve water infrastructure
  • $355 million: Infrastructure development for airports

New Jersey

  • $ 6.8 billion: Federal-aid highway apportioned Programs
  • $1.1 billion: Bridge replacement and repairs
  • $4.1 billion: Improve public transportation options
  • $104 million: Expand electronic vehicle charging network
  • $100 million: Provide broadband coverage across the state
  • $15 million: Protect against wildfires
  • $17 million: Protect against cyber attacks
  • $1 billion: Improve water infrastructure
  • $272 million: Infrastructure development for airports

Delaware

  • $1.2 billion: Federal-aid highway apportioned Programs
  • $255 million: Bridge replacement and repairs
  • $220 million: Improve public transportation options
  • $18 million: Expand electronic vehicle charging network
  • $100 million: Provide broadband coverage across the state
  • $2 million: Protect against wildfires
  • $11 million: Protect against cyber attacks
  • $355 million: Improve water infrastructure
  • $246 million: Infrastructure development for airports

Biden held off on signing the hard-fought infrastructure deal after it passed on Nov. 5 until legislators would be back from a congressional recess and could join in a splashy bipartisan event. On Sunday night before the signing, the White House announced Mitch Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor, would help manage and coordinate the implementation of the infrastructure spending.

The gathering Monday on the White House lawn was uniquely upbeat with a brass band and peppy speeches, a contrast to the drama and tensions when the fate of the package was in doubt for several months. The speakers lauded the measure for creating jobs, combating inflation and responding to the needs of voters.

The agreement ultimately got support from 19 Senate Republicans, including Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell. Thirteen House Republicans also voted for the infrastructure bill. An angry Trump issued a statement attacking "Old Crow" McConnell and other Republicans for cooperating on "a terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan."

Biden also tried unsuccessfully to tie the infrastructure package to passage of a broader package of $1.85 trillion in proposed spending on families, health care and a shift to renewable energy that could help address climate change. That measure has yet to gain sufficient support from the narrow Democratic majorities in the Senate and House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS 42

WATCH: Mayor Woodfin discusses Biden’s $1T infrastructure deal

President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Thanksgiving shows how Biden has effectively lowered the minimum wage

When Joe Biden ran for president last year, he talked about establishing a $15 hourly minimum wage. President Joe Biden hasn’t made that happen. Most of the incumbent senators don’t support it. Then Biden dropped the issue. He hasn’t made a push to raise the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009. That’s the case even though several Republican senators support a smaller increase or indexing wages to inflation, such as Mitt Romney of Utah, Tom Cotton of Arkansas , Lindsey Graham of South Carolina , Susan Collins of Maine , and others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mitch Landrieu
The Guardian

Trump’s allies think they can defy the Capitol attack panel. History suggests otherwise

Donald Trump’s extraordinary claim of executive privilege as a former president to prevent any of his aides and agents from testifying before the House select committee to investigate the 6 January attack on the US Capitol rests on the premise that the privilege resides with a president even after he leaves office. Trump is asserting that the position of former president is a recognized constitutional office with permanent rights and privileges. President Joe Biden, the incumbent president who rightfully holds executive privilege, has waived that privilege from covering the relevant documents and potential witnesses Trump wishes to keep secret and silent.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White House#American#Septa#Amtrak#Trolley Modernization#Reconnecting Communities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TIME

In Washington, ‘Bipartisan’ Can Mean a Lot of Things

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Lest you missed the rollout of the infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed into law yesterday, he used the word “bipartisan” five times in an unusually efficient 11 minutes of remarks.
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

'Vice presidents just don't break through.' Why are Kamala Harris' approval ratings lower than Biden's?

WASHINGTON – Vice President Kamala Harris’ latest poll numbers aren’t just bad, they’re late night comedy-fodder bad. ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mock-pondered last week how Harris’ job approval rating could be even lower than President Joe Biden’s, when “she basically has nothing to do.”. “It’s like criticizing a backup...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
63K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy