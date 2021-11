Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City has announced that starting Friday (11/12/21) sports betting will kick off at 2 in the afternoon. Bossier Mayor Tommy Chandler will be cutting the ribbon to the new sports betting area on Friday the 12th at 2pm. Guests will be able to access the machines for the weekend's games, and will be able to use what's called a Bet Builder to create bets and see possible winnings before placing the bet.

