Few things are more American than mercilessly roasting loved ones just because you care. We love it so much in fact that we’ve made specials based solely around the idea of taking jabs at our most beloved (and sometimes most hated) celebrities. Enter Netflix’s new special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast. The new Netflix comedy special will take famous brothers, Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas, and put them on the main stage where comedians, friends, musicians, and others will tell their best jokes with the brothers as the punchline.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO