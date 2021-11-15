Oldest mosque in San Francisco vandalized. ‘We feel like our home was attacked’

“The kitchen in this 1914 Arts and Crafts home was the anchor for a whole-house remodel project in San Francisco’s Richmond district. The client, a well-traveled artist, was inspired by English country houses. Both the existing kitchen and main bath had undergone an earlier remodel in the 1990s in a style that was incongruent with the historic architecture of the home and devoid of light and circulation. By moving the kitchen to the back of the house, we were able to expand the views to the back yard and design a generous pantry hall with a powder room located behind a secret bookcase door. New windows and architectural elements abound with the intention of introducing materials that feel like they belonged to the house from the beginning. The farmhouse palette includes salvaged wood, brick and marble counters, and wood flooring painted with a checkerboard design. Antique furnishings throughout and a bouquet of patterned wallpaper accentuate the client’s taste for eccentric English playfulness.”

