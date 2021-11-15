ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldest mosque in San Francisco vandalized. ‘We feel like our home was attacked’

By Vandana Ravikumar
Macon Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vandal threw a beer bottle through one of the windows of San Francisco’s oldest mosque, leaving members of the local Muslim community shaken, local outlets reported. Police responded to the the Islamic Center of San Francisco about 11:48 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, the San Francisco Police Department told McClatchy...

