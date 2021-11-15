ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather: Tom shows when rain enters forecast

WBAL Radio
 9 days ago

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows how it will be dry and cool...

www.wbal.com

1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather Prediction: 13-20 Inches of Snow On the Way

What’s on tap for the next few months, as far as weather, in Michigan? The past two Michigan winters have been pretty mild, which is good news for me, since I don’t like winter. Here’s the prediction for this year. According to Fox 2, Michigan is in for a “La...
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says the sunshine is back and the cold weather remains. Winds are picking up, too.
WGME

Post-Thanksgiving storm will bring rain and inland snow to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The weather will cooperate through Thanksgiving, but another storm system will impact post-holiday travel. Sunny and cold conditions will dominate on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks slightly more mild with high temperatures close to 50 degrees. Clouds begin to increase late Thursday night. It's not a major storm system,...
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast: Sunshine, then rain overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for one more day of mild weather before colder temps and snow return to the forecast. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday with moderate winds and gradually increasing cloud cover throughout the day and evening. Showers return to the forecast late Wednesday night and are likely on Thanksgiving. Highs will top out in the mid 40s on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

Windy overnight with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer on Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Chilly and windy on Thanksgiving with temperatures in the 30s.
WBAL Radio

Weather: Thanksgiving planner

Meteorologist Ava Marie says we are grateful to have sunny weather on this Wednesday before Thanksgiving. It will be chilly, with highs in the upper 40s. FULL FORECAST | HOURLY TRACK | RADAR | SCHOOL AND CHURCH ANNOUNCEMENTS.
KOMU

Forecast: Windy weather into Thanksgiving holiday, rain possible tonight

Windy conditions are expected over the coming days and will lead to more normal temps into the Thanksgiving holiday. Until we experience another cool-down, let's enjoy one more very mild day! Temps this morning have already begin warming before sunrise thanks in part tp a gusty south wind. Highs today will reach the middle 60s around Columbia and Jefferson City.
wtae.com

Pittsburgh weather: Rain on Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH — Clouds increasing today but a nice travel day expected in western Pennsylvania. Cold front approaching for Thursday with a few showers north of the city of Pittsburgh in the morning, but most of the rain will come after lunch time. Click the video player above to watch the...
