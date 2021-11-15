Weather: Tom shows when rain enters forecast

Metrologists are worried about a major storm that could hit several cities in Central and Eastern America next week. If millions of people go out on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the storm will cause big trouble.
What’s on tap for the next few months, as far as weather, in Michigan? The past two Michigan winters have been pretty mild, which is good news for me, since I don’t like winter. Here’s the prediction for this year. According to Fox 2, Michigan is in for a “La...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The weather will cooperate through Thanksgiving, but another storm system will impact post-holiday travel. Sunny and cold conditions will dominate on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks slightly more mild with high temperatures close to 50 degrees. Clouds begin to increase late Thursday night. It's not a major storm system,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for one more day of mild weather before colder temps and snow return to the forecast. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday with moderate winds and gradually increasing cloud cover throughout the day and evening. Showers return to the forecast late Wednesday night and are likely on Thanksgiving. Highs will top out in the mid 40s on Thursday.
Meteorologist Ava Marie says we are grateful to have sunny weather on this Wednesday before Thanksgiving. It will be chilly, with highs in the upper 40s. FULL FORECAST | HOURLY TRACK | RADAR | SCHOOL AND CHURCH ANNOUNCEMENTS.
Windy conditions are expected over the coming days and will lead to more normal temps into the Thanksgiving holiday. Until we experience another cool-down, let's enjoy one more very mild day! Temps this morning have already begin warming before sunrise thanks in part tp a gusty south wind. Highs today will reach the middle 60s around Columbia and Jefferson City.
PITTSBURGH — Clouds increasing today but a nice travel day expected in western Pennsylvania. Cold front approaching for Thursday with a few showers north of the city of Pittsburgh in the morning, but most of the rain will come after lunch time. Click the video player above to watch the...
