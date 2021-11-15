ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Lands on COVID list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Wilcox (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. It's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cincy Jungle

Bengals land Trey Hopkins replacement in recent 2022 mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals are on their bye week, which makes it a little easier for us to take a look at some improvements this team can make in the offseason. It just happens to coincide with mock draft season really starting to kick into gear for most outlets. Sports Illustrated...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Bengals Activate CB Chidobe Awuzie From COVID-19 List

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they have activated CB Chidobe Awuzie from the COVID-19/Reserve list. Awuzie, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.
NFL
beaconjournal.com

Odell Beckham Jr.: Kevin Stefanski says it's 'unfortunate how it all went down'

BEREA — Kevin Stefanski only coached Odell Beckham Jr. for 13 games before the Browns and the wide receiver decided to split up. The Browns announced Friday morning they will grant Beckham the release he wanted. The move is expected to become official on Monday, a league source confirmed for the Beacon Journal.
NFL
WKRC

Bengals cornerback Awuzie placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Wednesday placed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The move comes one day after linebacker Markus Bailey was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Awuzie, an offseason free agent signee, has started eight games this season and has an interception, eight passes defensed and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Covid#Cincinnati#Health And Safety#American Football#Drew Sample
chatsports.com

Bengals land Vernon Hargreaves and activate Hakeem Adeniji

The Cincinnati Bengals have made another notable addition via the waiver wire. This time, Cincinnati claimed cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III off of waivers from the Houston Texans, the team announced Thursday. In addition, Cincinnati also announced that offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji was returning to the active roster. To make room,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Inactive List for Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland continues to get a bit more healthy each week. Odell Beckham Jr. is on the injury report one last time since he won’t be technically gone till Monday. Baker Mayfield continues to battle through his shoulder injury and will again be good to go this week. Andrew Billings looks to be a healthy scratch today.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Nick Chubb tests positive for COVID-19 after Browns beat Bengals

The Cleveland Browns, after playing the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, have played star running back Nick Chubb on the COVID-19 list following a positive test. ESPN’s Adam Schefter did report that Chubb has been vaccinated. Chubb had a massive game against the Bengals, including a 70-yard touchdown run. Running back...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals land Clay Johnston; place Brandon Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither on IR

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced a host of roster moves, which are as follows:. Acquired linebacker Clay Johnston on waivers from the Carolina Panthers. The 6-foot-1, 232-pound Johnston is a second-year player out of Baylor. He was originally a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams. He spent the 2020 offseason with the Rams before joining the Panthers during the regular season. He has played in eight career games (all with Carolina), and has 10 tackles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRC

Bengals sign safety off practice squad, add linebacker, put TE on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Monday announced the following roster moves:. - Signed safety Michael J. Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Thomas is an eighth-year player out of Stanford University,. He originally was a college free agent signee of the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. He joined the Bengals’ practice squad on Oct. 5, and previously spent time with San Francisco, Miami, the N.Y. Giants and Houston. He has played in 97 career games, and has 281 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions 15 passes defensed and three forced fumble.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy