Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Lands on COVID list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Monday announced the following roster moves:. - Signed safety Michael J. Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Thomas is an eighth-year player out of Stanford University,. He originally was a college free agent signee of the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. He joined the Bengals’ practice squad on Oct. 5, and previously spent time with San Francisco, Miami, the N.Y. Giants and Houston. He has played in 97 career games, and has 281 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions 15 passes defensed and three forced fumble.
