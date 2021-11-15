Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Lands on COVID list

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced a host of roster moves, which are as follows:. Acquired linebacker Clay Johnston on waivers from the Carolina Panthers. The 6-foot-1, 232-pound Johnston is a second-year player out of Baylor. He was originally a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams. He spent the 2020 offseason with the Rams before joining the Panthers during the regular season. He has played in eight career games (all with Carolina), and has 10 tackles.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO