After months of stalling from both sides of the aisle, President Biden finally signed the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill into law, flanked by a bipartisan group of lawmakers. The law mandates both physical and digital infrastructure development, while its implementation costs are partially offset by new taxes, including a provision on taxing cryptocurrency transactions. As it currently stands, the infrastructure bill language asks that businesses like crypto exchanges report any digital asset transaction worth US$10,000 or more to the IRS. Moreover, those who initiate coin transfers would have to report to the IRS, too, plus it could seek taxable income retroactively.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO