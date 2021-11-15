ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Master Brazilian pianist was acclaimed for his understated sensitivity

By Emily Langer
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNelson Freire, a Brazilian pianist who won the admiration, if not adoration, of many classical music listeners for the understated sensitivity that he brought to the works of composers from Bach to Rachmaninoff, and especially Chopin, has died at 77. Decca Classics, the label for which Mr. Freire had...

