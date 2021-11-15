Master Brazilian pianist was acclaimed for his understated sensitivity

During the 57 years of their marriage, the real-estate mogul Harry Macklowe and his wife Linda amassed a massive and massively valuable collection of blue-chip 20th- and 21st-century art — including Rothko, Twombly, Warhol, Richter, Marden, Giacometti, de Kooning, Pollock, Picasso, Johns, and many more. And not just a single Warhol or Twombly — in many cases, multiple works per artist, “each one marking a distinct and critical moment in the respective careers,” according to Sotheby’s, which is auctioning off the couple’s collection in the aftermath of their ugly divorce. The house lays out estimates in excess of $600 million, the highest ever placed on a collection at auction. (The David Rockefeller collection, sold at Christie’s in 2018, pulled in $832 million against an estimate of $500 million.) The sale is scheduled in two sessions: one tonight, one next spring. As a former vice-chairman of Sotheby’s once said about the collection in the New York Times, “The art world will be fighting over it.”

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO