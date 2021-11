LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Angelenos with weekend plans might want to leave the car at home – there are several scheduled road closures, including a big stretch of the 101 Freeway and the streets that will be taken over by the LA Marathon. The biggest closure involves both sides of the 101 Freeway from the 5 and 60 Freeway split in Boyle Heights to downtown Los Angeles. The freeway will be fully closed for the second time so construction crews can continue to remove bridge falsework, which is part of the Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project – a $588 million project...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO