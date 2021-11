Friends, we’re swiftly approaching the time that all seasoned F&M students regard with utter disdain and endless frustration: class registration. It’s the one day you can lay claim to those courses that you’ve had your eyes on for what feels like an eternity. Everyone in your class is on an even playing field—it’s just a very quick sprint to the finish line. In my eyes, the process is akin to attempting to buy concert tickets that are high in demand—those five or ten minutes are stressful to say the least.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO