Denton Creek Students Thank Bus Driver for Veterans Day

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Little Elm Police responded to a disturbance at Little Elm High School late this morning. According to Little Elm ISD, students who were participating in a planned... Continue on to full article...
The I.O.O.F. Cemetery on the corner of Carroll Boulevard and Eagle Drive may have an odd name, but no one thought that 100 years ago when it sat on the edge of town. Denton’s most respected residents... Continue on to full article...
The City of Richardson has been designated a “HEART Safe Community” by the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council (NCTTRAC). A NCTTRAC representative was on hand to officially present... Continue on to full article...
Four Little Elm High School students were arrested, accused of assaulting police officers during an on-campus protest Friday, police say. Little Elm police said a planned student protest organized at... Continue on to full article...
Young Men s Service League s Argyle chapter spent part of their weekend cleaning and transforming the VFW Post 5074, a veterans organization in Roanoke. YMSL is an organization where mothers and sons... Continue on to full article...
Comments / 0