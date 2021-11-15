ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Hover Near Breakeven as Treasury Yields Rise

By Jake Scott
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe major benchmarks kicked the week off on a quiet note, with all three logging paltry performances as U.S. Treasury yields moved higher while investors look ahead to a big week of retail earnings. The rise in Treasury yields comes after last week's sale by Tesla's CEO Elon Musk of nearly...

