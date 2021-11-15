Former CEO Of Publicly Traded Houston Company Sentenced To Three Years In Prison For Accounting Fraud And Misappropriation Schemes

A Toms River woman is among two New Jersey residents who are now heading to prison for their roles in an elaborate mortgage fraud scheme that ran for nearly two years. Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Tuesday that Shonda Coleman, 49, of Toms River, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and Robert Goodrich, 62, Sayreville, to 27-months in prison (which occurred in April).

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO