ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Canterra Minerals Completes Acquisition of Strategic Land Position in Central Newfoundland

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Astrotech Seeks Strategic, Accretive Acquisitions

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) intends to pursue strategic and accretive acquisition opportunities actively. Tom Wilkson, as Lead Independent Director, will focus on identifying strategic acquisitions. Wilkinson has been a board member of Astrotech since 2018. "We are finding many attractive opportunities and we are delighted to appoint Mr. Wilkinson to...
BUSINESS
Daily Herald

DCC Propane completes acquisition in Colorado

LISLE -- Propane retailer DCC Propane LLC said it recently increased its presence in Denver and surrounding communities with the acquisition of Affordable Propane. The deal, which was finalized Nov. 1, includes the acquisitions of Affordable Propane's two locations in Fort Morgan and Commerce City, Colorado, along with approximately a dozen of its vehicles. Ten former Affordable Propane employees will also be joining the DCC team.
COLORADO STATE
StreetInsider.com

ScreenPro Completes Acquisition of Concierge Medical Consultants Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated November 2, 2021, it has closed its acquisition of 100% of Concierge Medical Consultants Inc.'s ("Concierge") issued and outstanding securities (the "Transaction"), pursuant to terms of a share purchase agreement entered into between the Company and Datametrex AI Limited, the sole shareholder of Concierge (the "Vendor") effective November 15, 2021 (the "Definitive Agreement").
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Zip completes acquisition of Twisto to enter the European market

Australia-based BNPL provider Zip has announced the acquisition if Czech Republic-based payment app Twisto, to provide Zip with a gateway to Europe’s ecommerce markets. Zip company officials stated that the acquisition, announced in May 2021, is increasing their presence in Europe, enables partnerships with new merchants, and augments the product offering of the company.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Minerals#New Gold#Diamonds#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Ctm#The Company#Norzinc Ltd#Norzinc Newfoundland Ltd#Company#Wilding Gold Property#Marathon Gold#Buchans Mine#Boomerang#Vms
albuquerqueexpress.com

PCLI Completes Acquisition of JR Development LLC

FRUITLAND, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / PROTOCALLL TCHNOLOGIES INC (OTC PINK:PCLI) trades on the Pink Open Market. Investors can find Real-Time quote and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. $PCLI $protocalltech. Protocall Technologies Inc. (PCLI) has acquired 100% of JR Development LLC, an Idaho real estate...
BUSINESS
bizwest.com

Virgin Pulse completes Welltok acquisition

DENVER — Providence, Rhode Island-based Virgin Pulse has completed its acquisition of Denver digital-health startup Welltok. BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!. BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing...
DENVER, CO
theedgemarkets.com

Bank Pembangunan completes acquisition of Danajamin Nasional

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 12): Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd (BPMB) said it has completed the conditions precedent in the sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) for the acquisition of Danajamin Nasional Bhd. The SPASs were entered into with Credit Guarantee Corp Malaysia Bhd and Minister of Finance (Inc). In a statement on...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Sokoman Reports First Barge-Based Drill Results, Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) is pleased to report the first results from the barge-based drilling on North Pond on the 100%-owned Moosehead Project in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
bizjournals

Bitcoin firm completes acquisition, eyes Pittsburgh

A Venango County Bitcoin mining company that went public last month has completed its acquisition of a plant in east central Pennsylvania that almost doubles its power generation capacity and is building its presence in Pittsburgh with a local tech leader on board. Stronghold Digital Mining closed its purchase of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyChesCo

Avantor Completes Acquisition of Masterflex

RADNOR, PA — Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) recently completed its previously announced acquisition of the Masterflex bioprocessing business and related assets of Antylia Scientific, a privately held, portfolio company of investment firms GTCR and Golden Gate Capital. “The acquisition of Masterflex extends Avantor’s single-use offering and gives us a complete...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
propertyindustryeye.com

James Gibb completes major acquisition

James Gibb Property Management Ltd, which trades as James Gibb residential factors, has acquired the residential factoring division of Aberdeen-based commercial property consultancy FG Burnett. The acquisition grows the number of properties under management by James Gibb by 3,000 units, taking its total number of managed properties to over 50,000.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs completes $15M strategic round

Market surveillance firm Solidus Labs completed a $15 million strategic round led by Liberty City Ventures on Friday. GSR and Exor (OTC:EXXRF) Seeds also participated in the financing. This follows the company's $20 million Series A that concluded in May. Solidus' investors also include former CFTC Chair Christopher Giancarlo and former SEC commissioner Troy Paredes.
BUSINESS
stpetecatalyst.com

KnowBe4 completes $80M acquisition of Security Advisor

November 16, 2021 - Clearwater-based KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), a provider of the world's largest security awareness training, has completed the acquisition of California-based SecurityAdvisor for approximately $80 million. The acquisition will create a new category for KnowBe4. The innovative SecurityAdvisor technology utilizes integrations with over 50 leading vendors in the cybersecurity ecosystem to identify and correlate human behavior-driven security alerts. The new category of security would be called Human Detection and Response, or HDR. "With the closing of the SecurityAdvisor acquisition, the first since KnowBe4 went public on the NASDAQ in April 2021, KnowBe4 looks to revolutionize the way Security Operations Centers monitor end-user behavior. The next several months will be spent integrating the product into the core KnowBe4 platform, building in automation capabilities and extending the ecosystem," KnowBe4's release read.
BUSINESS
sentinelcolorado.com

NY Columbia Care completes acquisition of Colorado Medicine Man cannabis company

DENVER | New York-based cannabis company Columbia Care has completed its acquisition of Colorado’s Medicine Man cannabis company, it announced in a press release on Monday. The purchase of Medicine Man follows Columbia Care’s acquisition of Colorado-based dispensary and cannabis cultivation company The Green Solution. According to the press release, the addition of Medicine Man’s assets to the company portfolio brings Columbia Care’s Colorado holdings to 26 dispensaries and six cultivation and manufacturing facilities under both brands.
COLORADO STATE
Insurance Journal

Compre Completes Acquisition of SiriusPoint’s Legacy Liability Portfolio

Compre, the London-based specialist legacy group, announced the completion of its acquisition of a US$417 million legacy liability portfolio of SiriusPoint Ltd., having received all necessary regulatory approvals. The transaction, structured as a loss portfolio transfer, has been underwritten by Compre’s class 3A Bermudian reinsurer, Pallas Reinsurance Co. Ltd. (Pallas...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Hello Pal Completes Full Upgrade To L7 Miners For LTC And DOGE Mining

Hello Pal International Inc. a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce that it has purchased a further 170 L7 miners from the proceeds of the sale of its L3+ model, bringing the total number of L7s to 270 which includes the 100 Antminer L7s announced last month . The Company is in the process of acquiring more.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Datadog Completes Acquisition of Ozcode

Datadog, Inc., the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Ozcode, a live debugging solution that provides code-level observability in production environments. The addition of Ozcode will support Datadog’s customers to accelerate software development and reduce the mean time it takes to resolve issues.
SOFTWARE
investing.com

China to step up strategic mineral resource exploration during 2021-2025

(Reuters) - China will step up exploration of strategic mineral resources including petroleum, natural gas, copper, chrome, tungsten, rare earths and others during 2021-2025, the top economic planner said on Friday. The National Development and Reform Commission revealed the plan for promoting development in resource-dependent regions on its website. China...
ECONOMY
Food Ingredients First

Weekly Roundup: Solina completes Asenzya acquisition, Treatt expands footprint in China

12 Nov 2021 --- This week in industry news, Solina completed the acquisition of Asenzya. Bell’s Brewery acquisition established Lion as a key player in the global craft beer market and Treatt expanded its global footprint with a wholly owned foreign enterprise (WOFE) in China. Meanwhile, Elanco joined a newly-formed consortium advancing climate-neutral cattle innovation and Copa and Cogeca revealed the European wine harvest for 2021/22 has been “historically low but of excellent quality.”
AGRICULTURE
connectcre.com

Kimbell Royalty Board Approves Mineral Interests Acquisition

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, an owner of oil and gas mineral and royalty interests in 13 million gross acres in 28 states, has agreed to acquire mineral and royalty interests from an undisclosed seller in an all-cash transaction valued at $57 million, subject to purchase price adjustments and other customary closing adjustments. The board of directors of Kimbell’s general partner and the governing bodies of the seller have each unanimously approved the acquisition, which is expected to close in fourth quarter 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The effective date of the acquisition is expected to be November 1, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy