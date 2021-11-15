7 Stocks to Buy That Will Make You Rich by 2030

The major stock market indexes have been hovering near their all-time highs despite concerns over inflation and other worrisome issues. Therefore, we think it could be wise now to add fundamentally sound stocks WM Technology (MAPS) and Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) to one’s portfolio. Though these two stocks missed earnings estimates in their last reported quarter, Wall Street analysts expect them to rally by more than 85% in price in the near term. Let’s discuss.The historically-high inflation, labor shortages, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and rising oil prices have made investors anxious. The historically-high inflation, labor shortages, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and rising oil prices have made investors anxious. The consumer price index increased 6.2% in October—its biggest jump since December 1990. However, robust retail sales drove the stock market higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq now currently hovering near their record highs.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO