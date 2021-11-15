7 Stocks to Buy That Will Make You Rich by 2030

The benchmark equity indices have rallied to near record highs this week on the back of solid corporate earnings, better-than-expected retail sales performance, and optimism over some economic data. However, the expected monetary policy tightening, and historically high inflation, are catalysts of market volatility. But the shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ), Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), and Covenant Logistics (CVLG) have achieved significant momentum of late, which they are expected to maintain, dodging the market’s fluctuations. Thus, we think these stocks could be solid bets now. So, please read on.The benchmark indices rallied on Tuesday, supported by better-than-expected third-quarter earnings in the retail sector and impressive retail sales data. The S&P 500 gained 0.53% to reach 4,707.90, close to its all-time high, while the Dow gained 133 points. The S&P 500 has gained 25% so far this year.
