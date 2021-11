FREMONT (CBS SF) — The church and museum at Mission San Jose in Fremont were still being cleaned up Thursday after being vandalized with graffiti last Friday. The buildings were tagged with anti-colonial messages such as “Ohlone land,” “Catholicism is a colonizer religion,” and “Genocide is not a spectacle” in red spray paint. Church officials believe the vandalism happened at around 3 a.m. Friday based on what was captured on security camera footage. A statue of Father Junipero Serra in the mission’s courtyard was also vandalized with red paint and an American flag was also defaced, according to Bay Area News Group. Mission San...

