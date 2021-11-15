Certara, Inc. (CERT) Announces Proposed 10M Share Public Offering of Common Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at $21.00 per share. Such selling stockholders have granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock by the selling stockholders, and the selling stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Comments / 0