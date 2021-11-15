ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Certara, Inc. (CERT) Announces Proposed 10M Share Public Offering of Common Stock

Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced a proposed underwritten public offering by certain selling stockholders of 10 million shares of its common stock pursuant to...

StreetInsider.com

Bnccorp, Inc. (BNCC) Declares $6.00 Special Dividend; 14.3% Yield

Bnccorp, Inc. (OTC: BNCC) declared a special dividend of $6.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend...
StreetInsider.com

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Cara Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed...
StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SEV". The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Bentley Systems Inc. (BSY) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Bentley Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BSY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 9,...
StreetInsider.com

Agora Digital Holdings (DEFY) Files IPO Registration Statement

Agora Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DEFY, DEFYW) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Agora was organized by our parent and principal stockholder, Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ("Ecoark") to enter...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ondas Holdings Inc. For: Nov 17 Filed by: Kantor Stewart

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 IGM Biosciences, Inc. For: Nov 15 Filed by: Decker Lisa Lynn

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These securities...
StreetInsider.com

Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) Prices 1M Share IPO at $10.50/sh

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) is pleased to announce the pricing of its U.S. initial public offering of 1,000,000 units at a price to the public of US$10.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of two American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") and one warrant to purchase one ADS. Each ADS offered represents 7 ordinary shares of AHI. The warrants will be exercisable immediately, expire three years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of US$5.52 per ADS. The ADSs and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "AHI" on November 19, 2021 and the warrants will not be listed for trading. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be US$10.5 million.
StreetInsider.com

Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Shareholders Approve Merger with Citizens Financial Group

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) (the "Company") announced that stockholders of the Company approved the planned merger with Citizens Financial Group, Inc at a special meeting of the Company's stockholders held earlier today. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Impinj Inc (PI) PT Raised to $95 at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley raised the price target on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) to $95.00 (from $75.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "Impinj reported...
StreetInsider.com

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NFNT.U) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NFNT.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "NFNT.U" beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "NFNT" and "NFNT WS," respectively.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 PubMatic, Inc. For: Nov 18 Filed by: BLACK CATHLEEN

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple...
StreetInsider.com

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Prices 8M Share Secondary Offering at $21/sh

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at $21.00 per share. Such selling stockholders have granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock by the selling stockholders, and the selling stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Prices 8M Share Secondary Offering at $9.50/sh

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering by certain of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $9.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
StreetInsider.com

Privia Health Group, Inc (PRVA) Prices 6M Share Secondary Offering at $29/sh

Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA), a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock by certain selling stockholders at a public offering price of $29.00 per share. Such selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of the Company's common stock.
StreetInsider.com

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Prices 10M Share Stock Offering

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its class A common stock. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option by the Company to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Total estimated gross proceeds of the offering are approximately $318 million or approximately $365 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full.
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Announces $150M Share Buyback

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
