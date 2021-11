A listing on a widely used cryptocurrency exchange is very exciting for users. If one is already a user of an exchange, they need not go searching for new cryptos — the exchange they trust can simply bring them to the forefront. But those who stand to benefit even more from a crypto listing are the cryptos themselves. Making it onto a large and reputable crypto exchange is a badge of reputability and a chance of broad exposure to new potential buyers. Voyager Token (CCC:VGX-USD) is one such example of a token seeing big buyer interest, thanks to its Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) listing.

