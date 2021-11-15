Fine Arts Update November 2021

Event date: November 20, 2021 Event Time: 11:00 AM - 01:00 PM Location: 6861 Eldorado Pkwy McKinney, TX 75070 Description: Are you ready to hone your skills with new friends in a fun environment? All... Continue on to full article...
The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is world-renowned for its natural beauty thanks to its native plants making all visitors feel right at home in its natural setting of native plants. So one just... Continue on to full article...
11/19/2021 to 12/26/2021 - Tis just before Christmas and all about town, E.B. Neazer Enterprises is stirring and shutting everyone down. E.B. Neazer is the meanest, nastiest grinchiest citizen in... Continue on to full article...
Sitting in a corner of the classroom, her mind drifts to the edge of Switzerland, where she sits in her standard hoodie. In her imagination, a picnic basket filled with neat rows of strawberries lies... Continue on to full article...
Comments / 0