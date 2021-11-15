Lucid (LCID) Stock Gains as Q3 Shows No Major Surprises for 'Car of the Year' Recipient

Lucid Group Inc (LCID) has fallen Monday morning, with the stock declining -1.66% in pre-market trading to 43.2. LCID's short-term technical score of 56 indicates that the stock has traded more bullishly over the last month than 56% of stocks on the market. In the Auto Manufacturers industry, which ranks 88 out of 146 industries, Lucid Group Inc ranks higher than 67% of stocks. Lucid Group Inc has risen 82.43% over the past month, closing at $25.34 on October 18. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $24.11 and as high as $48.04. LCID has an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy. The company has an average price target of $29.00.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO