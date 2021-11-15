Lucid (LCID) Stock Gains as Q3 Shows No Major Surprises for 'Car of the Year' Recipient

Lucid stock has gained approximately 362%, and 348% in the past year and YTD respectively through Monday. Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) stock closed November 16, 2021, trading at $44.88, up 2.16%. The gains extended during Monday’s after-hours trading session by approximately 0.94%. The spike is a result of several news updates from the company that includes Q3 earnings results. Notably, the electric vehicle company released its Q3 earnings results on Monday, which ostensibly impressed its shareholders. According to the company, customer reservations for the third quarter rose 13,000. Thereby reflecting an order book of approximately $1.3 billion.
Comments / 0