Definitive Healthcare (DH) Announces Launch of Proposed Follow-On Offering of 11M Shares of Class A Common Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock and pre-funded warrants. All shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to be sold in the offering will be offered by CymaBay. CymaBay intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of an additional 15% of the number of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering (including shares underlying the pre-funded warrants). The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. CymaBay anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to fund ongoing development of seladelpar and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO