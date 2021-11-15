OptiNose (OPTN) Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”), which includes 9,500,000 shares being offered by the Company and 500,000 shares being offered by Cresta Investments, LLC and Cresta Greenwood, LLC (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”). The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares from the Company. The Company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders’ participation in the Offering is driven solely by tax planning purposes and 100% of proceeds received by Selling Stockholders from the Offering will be used for charitable purposes. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO