ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA) Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Valo Health, LLC ("Valo"), the technology company using human-centric data and...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Better World Acquisition Corp. (BWAC) Confirms Funding and Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BWAC) (the “Company”) announced today that its sponsor, BWA Holdings LLC (the “Sponsor”), has deposited ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
MedCity News

‘Digitally native’ pharma Valo Health and Khosla scrap merger plan ahead of vote

Digital technology company Valo Health has an artificial intelligence platform for drug research and a pipeline of compounds produced by that software, but it no longer has a vehicle to carry them into the public markets. Valo and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. have terminated the merger agreement that would have combined the self-described “digitally native” therapeutics biotech with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Leo Holdings III Corp (LIII) Disruptive AgTech Company Local Bounti Corporation Announce Approval of all Proposals to Consummate ~$1.1 Billion Business Combination

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE: LIII) ("Leo"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the passing of the business combination proposal and other proposals at its extraordinary general meeting of Leo's shareholders held at 9:00 a.m. New York City Time on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 (the "Extraordinary General Meeting"), in connection with its ~$1.1 billion business combination with Local Bounti Corporation ("Local Bounti"), a disruptive AgTech company. Leo also announced the passing of the proposal to amend certain provisions of its warrants at its special meeting of warrant holders held at 9:30 a.m. New York City Time on the same date.
AGRICULTURE
aithority.com

Active Health Foods (CoinChamp) Announces Agreement with Top Software Firm Toward the Development of Plug-and-Play NFT Platform

Active Health Foods, Inc., a Los Angeles-based Company with primary development-stage operations in Cryptocurrency and NFTs, is excited to announce the signing of a Statement of Work with MEV, LLC, a software development firm with more than 120 top software developers from around the world, and clients including Intuit, Cartier, and Simplr.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combination#Technology Company#Valo Health#Llc#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Waldencast (WALD) Announces $1.2 Billion Three-Way Business Combination with Obagi and Milk Makeup

Waldencast Acquisition Corp., (NASDAQ: WALD), a special purpose acquisition company today announced it has entered into definitive simultaneous business combination ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Mimica, which automates RPA, raises $6M Series A funding led by Khosla Ventures

Mimica’s first product, Mapper, operates in the realm of “process discovery,” which “learns patterns from employee clicks and keystrokes” thus generating process maps that normally take business analysts months to produce via manual effort. In other words, it automates the process of automation. Mimica supports RPA teams that build software...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC) And Plus Mutually Agree to Terminate Merger Agreement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ: HCIC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, announced today that the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced Merger Agreement and Plan of Reorganization, effective immediately, given the November 8, 2021 “outside date” set forth in the Merger Agreement. In light of recent developments in the regulatory environment outside of the United States, Plus is pursuing a potential restructuring of certain aspects of its business, after which HCIC V and Plus may enter into discussions with respect to a potential new business combination.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
StreetInsider.com

Motion Acquisition Corp. (MOTN) and DocGo Announce Closing of Business Combination, will Begin Trading on Nasdaq Under the Symbol "DCGO"

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DocGo, Inc. (formerly Ambulnz, Inc.), a leading provider of Mobile Health services and integrated medical mobility solutions, announced today the completion of its previously announced business combination with Motion Acquisition Corp. ("Motion") (Nasdaq: MOTN), a special purpose acquisition company. Beginning on Monday, November 8, 2021, DocGo's common stock and warrants will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "DCGO" and "DCGOW", respectively.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

My Size (MYSZ) Announces Cooperation Agreement, Resolves Litigation with Custodian Ventures

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. My Size, Inc. NASDAQ: MYSZ), a leading developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Custodian Ventures LLC and its affiliates. In addition, My Size announced that it is seeking to enhance shareholder value by evaluating acquisition opportunities while refocusing on the commercialization of MySizeID. Custodian Ventures has agreed to conclude its public campaign and withdraw its director candidates for election at the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Company has agreed to withdraw the lawsuit it previously filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Custodian Ventures and certain stockholders.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) to Acquire Johnston Paper

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) announced today that Envoy Solutions, FEMSA’s specialized distribution subsidiary in the United States, reached an agreement to acquire Johnston Paper Company, Inc., (“Johnston Paper”), an independent specialized distribution company based in Auburn, New York. Johnston Paper will enhance Envoy Solutions´ existing footprint in the Northeast by increasing its reach into the Upstate New York area. This transaction represents another important step in FEMSA’s strategic path to build a leading national distribution platform in the United States. Revenues of the acquired business for the last twelve months as of October 2021, were over US$ 90 million.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) Investment Company Oravax Medical and Genomma Lab Announce Joint Venture to Develop and Commercialize Oral COVID-19 Vaccine in Mexico and Drive Business Development in Lati

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan, announced today that its investment company Oravax Medical Inc. (“Oravax”), partially owned with its majority partner Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (“Oramed”), has established a 50–50 joint venture with Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB), a leading pharmaceutical and personal care products company in Latin America with an expanding international presence, to develop and commercialize Oravax’s oral COVID‑19 vaccine candidate in Mexico.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Tarena Int'l (TEDU) and Buyer Group Terminate Merger Agreement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China, today announced that the Company and the buyer group (the "Buyer Group Parties") consisting of Mr. Han Shaoyun, Ascendent Capital Partners III, L.P., Kidedu Holdings Limited ("Parent"), Kidarena Merger Sub, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent ("Merger Sub") and Kidtech Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mr. Han Shaoyun, have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated April 30, 2021. All parties have entered into a Termination and Settlement Agreement (the "Termination Agreement") with respect to the mutual termination.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Biotech Acquisition (BIOT) and Blade Therapeutics Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Proposed merger to create publicly traded biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cutting-edge treatments for debilitating fibrotic and neurodegenerative diseases. Combined company expected to have post-transaction enterprise value of approximately...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
u.today

SHIB Whale Buys 171 Billion Tokens, BTC Bulls Are Betting on $100,000-$200,000, Shiba Inu Integrated by CoinGate: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To help you stay updated on recent crypto events, U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has recently witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. One day ago, the anonymous market player purchased $6 million worth of Shiba Inu coins. Eleven hours after the completion of the first order, he or she decided to buy another $2.3 million worth of tokens when Shib fell to $0.000048. Overall, the whale now owns 171 billion tokens.
MARKETS
CNBC

Kelly Evans: What's happening to Visa?

Up until now, Visa and Mastercard could kind of fly under the radar while society went after more obvious Big Tech "villains" like Google and Facebook. Part of that is their age; they aren't new players that raise new problems, but rather decades-old businesses in what used to be a rather boring corner of tech known as "payments." And part of that was the lack of alternatives. You want to process card payments, you have to use their rails do to it.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy