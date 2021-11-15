Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA) Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. My Size, Inc. NASDAQ: MYSZ), a leading developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Custodian Ventures LLC and its affiliates. In addition, My Size announced that it is seeking to enhance shareholder value by evaluating acquisition opportunities while refocusing on the commercialization of MySizeID. Custodian Ventures has agreed to conclude its public campaign and withdraw its director candidates for election at the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Company has agreed to withdraw the lawsuit it previously filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Custodian Ventures and certain stockholders.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO