Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA) Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China, today announced that the Company and the buyer group (the "Buyer Group Parties") consisting of Mr. Han Shaoyun, Ascendent Capital Partners III, L.P., Kidedu Holdings Limited ("Parent"), Kidarena Merger Sub, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent ("Merger Sub") and Kidtech Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mr. Han Shaoyun, have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated April 30, 2021. All parties have entered into a Termination and Settlement Agreement (the "Termination Agreement") with respect to the mutual termination.
