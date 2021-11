Chargers WR Mike Williams caught four of his six targets for 33 yards in the Chargers Week 10 loss against the Vikings on Sunday. Since his blowup game against the Browns where he went off for 165 yards and two touchdowns, Williams has failed to surpass 60 yards receiving. His target totals have decreased dramatically in the past five weeks. His first five games, Williams was averaging 10.2 targets per game and since then he's averaging 5.2 targets per game. His production has taken a major hit and many are starting to wonder if he is dealing with an undisclosed injury or if it's the Chargers offense in general. Nonetheless, Williams has fallen from WR1 territory to WR3 territory until his production and targets start to increase.

