You’re in San Francisco on holiday and you want an alcoholic beverage: a cold beer, a glass of red wine or a cocktail. Where do you go in a city in which there are bars on almost every corner? Not in every neighborhood, but in many of them. Too many bars to keep track of. Take my advice and go to the High Horse, a bar and restaurant in what’s known as the Financial District, though once upon a time it was called the “Barbary Coast,” an area famous for saloons, brothels, dance halls, brawls and murders.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO