Labor Issues

IATSE film, TV union narrowly ratifies contract with producers

By City News Service
Pasadena Star-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Hollywood’s most powerful unions approved new three-year labor agreements with the major studios, winning pay raises and concessions, and averting a strike in a close vote. Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees representing behind-the-scenes production workers narrowly ratified new contracts with film and TV...

