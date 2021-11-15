Yes, (dead brained) android developers again broken the file-system access.... as lot of users that have an old device, I use app2sd app to move my app to sdcard (because adoptable storage is a sh..t, that don´t even care about partitioning a sdcard to still allow to use it to store data that I want to access from a pc when the phone has problems... again, theses "clever" google engineer didn't even asked themselves why user created app2sd like app... why they chosen to use dedicated partition and still allow to have a shareable storage... ) , my sdcard speed is fast enough to not see any difference between internal storage and sd card stored app, and I worry more about emmc aging than a few ms....

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO