ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

These are the top ten paid and free apps for the iPhone and iPad as counted by the AP

According to the Associated Press, the top ten paid iPhone apps in the U.S. App Store start with Minecraft on top. The game, developed by Mojang, has two subscription options. You can buy a realm for you and two friends for $3.99 per month. A realm for you and 10 friends will cost you $7.99. A 30-day free trial of Minecraft Realms is available for you and 10 friends.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How to close apps on Apple Watch in watchOS 8

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — While it may not be obvious how to close or force quit apps on the Apple Watch,watchOS 8makes it easy with just a few button presses — here's how to do it.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Vivo Watch 2 teased in Vivo's Smart Health app

Vivo has added the Vivo Watch 2 to its Smart Health app, hinting at its impending release. The upcoming smartwatch has a circular display and smaller bezels than its predecessor, but it may only be available as a 46 mm smartwatch. It is no secret that Vivo is developing new...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

MyFitnessPal, Lose It, Noom, & Weight Watchers: Comparing calorie-counting apps

Find out which app will keep you on track. When it comes to counting (and cutting) calories, tracking is all about learning how to make healthier choices. The first choice to make is which app will put you on the road to success. We compare some of the top names in this guide of MyFitnessPal vs Lose It, Weight Watchers, and Noom.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counting On#The Watch#Apps#The Samsung Health
makeuseof.com

How to Manage and Rearrange Your Apple Watch Apps

Managing your Apple Watch apps couldn't be any easier. And the best part is that you can do it from either your iPhone or your Apple Watch. Here's everything you need to know. You can make it so your Apple Watch automatically installs every app on your iPhone that has an Apple Watch version available. However, it may be easier for to just search for the apps on your Apple Watch instead.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon Prime Video now has a Mac app for watching shows natively

If watching Amazon Prime Video in a web browser on your Mac just doesn’t quite do it for you, there’s now a native option. Available in the App Store for MacOS, the native Prime Video app brings with it such newfangled features as picture-in-picture — as in the ability to, Amazon says, “play video content in a resizable floating window that isn’t blocked by other window.” You’ll also be able to search and browse series and movies, purchase and rent content, and watch live sports like Thursday Night Football and the English Premier League.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Apple updates Dark Sky app with bug fix for Apple Watch location data

Apple has released an update for the Dark Sky app. The update addresses some bugs related to location. The Dark Sky app is set to sunset at the end of 2022. Apple has released an update to its now-owned Dark Sky app that addresses some issues when trying to use it to get the weather in your current location.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
xda-developers

Ticwatch Pro 3 different info on WearOS vs FTSN vs Mobvoi app

Is anyone else seeing this on Ticwatches that the info on the FTSN is different to whats on wearOS. For example in the screenshot below the FTSN shows i hvae done 4073 steps while WearOS shows 1435. If i go into the Mobvoi app it shows different info from the other two.
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

The Best Smart Watches for Any Budget: A Buying Guide

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Smart watches have evolved from glorified pedometers to sophisticated electronic devices that can send emails and texts, track your heartbeat, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, and, yes, your steps. The Apple Watch falls outside many people’s price ranges — the base price for the latest model is $500, or $1,249 if you opt for the Hermes version — but there are plenty of smart...
NFL
xda-developers

How to change Android Auto start app?

Does anyone know how to change the start app on Android Auto?. Until 3 weeks ago, my start app was the main menu of Android Auto and not Google Maps. I didn't change anything since then. From one day to the next, Google Maps was the start app. I think...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

disable android 11 APP_DATA_DIRECTORY_ISOLATION system wide (breaks app2sd linking)

Yes, (dead brained) android developers again broken the file-system access.... as lot of users that have an old device, I use app2sd app to move my app to sdcard (because adoptable storage is a sh..t, that don´t even care about partitioning a sdcard to still allow to use it to store data that I want to access from a pc when the phone has problems... again, theses "clever" google engineer didn't even asked themselves why user created app2sd like app... why they chosen to use dedicated partition and still allow to have a shareable storage... ) , my sdcard speed is fast enough to not see any difference between internal storage and sd card stored app, and I worry more about emmc aging than a few ms....
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google is testing a redesigned Play Store website

Even though the Play Store application for Android has gone through many design iterations over the years, the Play Store website has been frozen in time. For years, it has had the same early Material Design look, but that is finally changing. Google is now testing a new Play Store site design in some regions, which seems like a substantial improvement from the current layout.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Mail app fails to use company’s own Mail Privacy Protection

A developer and security researcher has discovered that the official Apple Watch Mail app fails to use the company’s own Mail Privacy Protection feature. The feature was introduced as part of iOS 15 and was touted by Apple as offering three forms of privacy protection …. About Mail Privacy Protection.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Disable Notification Screen Wakeup?

Currently using the Note 10+. Samsung messages app and specific other apps keep waking up the screen when there's a notification. I have searched and tried every method that I have found so far and none of them work. What am I missing here? Why is there no option to...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Spotify finally, finally brings real-time lyrics to its apps

When listening to music, we often find ourselves singing along. However, sometimes we switch to humming because the lyrics aren’t all familiar to us. When comparing Spotify to some other music players, it always had an obvious disadvantage — lack of a lyrics view. Fortunately for all of us, this is no longer going to be the case. Starting today, Spotify is rolling out real-time lyrics to all users worldwide, across its supported platforms.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

7 apps that can clean up your Android in minutes

Everyone loves that new phone feel. For the whole 15 minutes it lasts. As soon as you start downloading apps and using them to comb the internet, your phone seems to slow down. Performance is essential for everyone when it comes to their smartphone, considering they run our lives. So...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy