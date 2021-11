Nevada men's basketball fell short to the San Diego Toreros Friday night at Lawlor Events Center, 78-65. It was an ugly first half for the Wolf Pack as Nevada shot 43% from the field and going two-for-four from deep. San Diego took advantage the first half shooting 58% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc putting up 40 points.

