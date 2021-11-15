Rob Zombie offers a first look at character from ‘The Munsters’ reboot

How many people remember this movie? It’s likely that a lot of people that watched it still recall how funny it was since Billy Crystal, Danny DeVito, and the late, great Anne Ramsey were the perfect trio to make it work. Ramsey played the cantankerous Mrs. Lift, who was the bane of her son’s existence at times but was still his mother throughout it all. DeVito plays the part of Owen and Billy took on the role of Larry, an author who teaches a writing course, which introduces him to Owen, who is one of his students. The hilarity of this movie is that it hinges around the idea that Owen has after watching an Alfred Hitchcock movie, Strangers on a Train. He comes up with the same idea as he brings this to Larry, who has a spiteful ex-wife that he has nothing but disdain for and would love to see dead, or at least he says he would. This is a dangerous thing to say around certain people, since the moment Owen mentions to Larry that he’ll kill his wife if Larry kills his mother, Larry is immediately against the idea.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO