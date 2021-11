Monday, Nov. 15, was the 25th annual national America Recycles Day, and this year’s theme was “I want to be recycled.” That may sound more like the promotional slogan for an all-natural funeral services provider, but it’s actually built on a curious phenomenon first discovered through focus group studies conducted by the California Department of Conservation (now part of CalRecycle, the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery) and used in its early 1990s campaigns to promote bottle and can recycling. People are more motivated to recycle when recyclable items are personified.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO