Boston, MA

Flu Cases In U.S. Are Up 23% Compared To Last Year

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – While flu activity in most of the country is “minimal”, data suggests flu cases are already up 23% compared to last year. Dr. Mallika Marshall said she treated one of the first documented cases of influenza in...

mycbs4.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined since the summer but the pandemic is not over. We have made tremendous headway and have vaccinated 67.1% of the US population but, unfortunately, the pandemic is still continuing. The recent resurgence of covid infections in the UK should highlight the resilience of this virus and the dangers that still remain. Of note, the UK is experiencing a surge in disease in spite of boasting a higher vaccination rate than the US. There has been some speculation that part of this may have been fueled by premature reopening and return to "normal" activity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Massachusetts Health
Best Life

This One Vaccine Could End the COVID Pandemic, Experts Say

Most of us saw COVID vaccinations as a light at the end of the tunnel when they first arrived in the U.S., but over the past year, the pandemic has persisted amid the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant and a significant drop in vaccination rates. Now, health experts and officials are exploring new options to try to stop the spread of COVID for good, like vaccine mandates, reinstated mask restrictions, and booster shots. But some experts say they're holding out hope that the end of the pandemic will arrive with a different vaccine altogether.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Hospitalizations rising among fully vaccinated in U.S., Fauci says

As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sierra Sun

COVID cases higher than this time last year

Nevada County COVID-19 cases have plateaued now that the Delta variant surge appears to have abated. Despite this, current case numbers are higher than they were this time last year. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 9,120 as of Thursday morning. There are 151...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Climbing in These States

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is concerned. Although it's good news that COVID cases are not skyrocketing—"The only thing that's a little bit disconcerting is that we're beginning to plateau," Fauci said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center yesterday. "In other words, the deceleration of cases is now plateaued, and in some areas of the country, we're starting to see a bit of an uptick." Read on to discover where cases are rising—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Macomb Daily

Flu cases steady from last week, but have risen from a year ago

It’s early in the flu season, but numbers compared to last year have risen dramatically. A total of 1,190 patient visits due to influenza like illness (ILI) was reported out of 78,377 office visits in Michigan for the week ended Oct. 30. That is a 1.5% ILI activity rate for the state which is the same as one week ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uisjournal.com

BEYOND: Spanish Flu vs. COVID-19: A Compare and Contrast

In 1917, the United States entered one of the deadliest wars in world history. Woodrow Wilson’s “Peace without Victory” speech was an interesting take on World War I, but with a new threat brewing domestically, victory or defeat were the only two options. In 1918, the Spanish Flu, likely caused...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

See how the flu vaccination rate in Missouri compares to other flu seasons

See how the flu vaccination rate in Missouri compares to other flu seasons. Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You should not get vaccinated too early, or you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccine in September or October to prepare for the flu season in the late fall and winter.
MISSOURI STATE
WSPY NEWS

Weekly COVID-19 Cases Up Slightly Last Week

The Kendall County Health Department reported 169 new COVID-19 cases last week which was up slightly from 150 new cases reported the previous week. The health department also reported an additional COVID-19 death in the county, bringing the total up to 116. There have been 17,421 cases in the county. 59 percent of the county's population is considered to be fully vaccinated.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
cbs12.com

Less than one-third of pregnant women are vaccinated against COVID-19

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two groups of people at high risk for COVID with two very different vaccine rates: pregnant women and the elderly. Despite there being no evidence that the vaccine would harm an unborn child, women who are pregnant have some of the lowest rates of any population that is vaccine resistant.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

