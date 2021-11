Jeff Bezos is a super-smart guy, so you just can't dismiss what he says out of hand, but this one is mind-bending. Bezos thinks planet earth is going to be more like Disneyland in the future rather than home base. In other words, he doesn't think people are going to be inhabiting the planet full time ... rather it will become more like a vacation destination.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO