On the Move: Cognito Adds McCarthy as EVP

By Steve Barnes
 5 days ago

Cognito brings on Sean McCarthy as executive vice president, with responsibility for building the agency’s corporate communications consulting business in the US. McCarthy comes to Cognito from TAQA Group, an Abu Dhabi-based oil and energy company, where he was chief communications officer and external affairs director. He previously served as senior...

On the Move: G&S Business Communications Hires Almich, Williams as VPs

G&S Business Communications brings on Emily Almich as VP of media and Marjani Williams as VP, client service. Almich joins G&S from True Media in Minneapolis, where she was client strategy director. At G&S, she will work with account, digital, creative and project management teams to deliver fully integrated, omnichannel campaigns. "She is just the kind of leader and team player we need to build out a full suite of media capabilities to meet a growing demand by clients and prospects," said G&S president and CEO Luke Lambert. Williams was previously deputy director of the Illinois Office of Communications and Information. In addition to leading account teams across multiple industry sectors, she will take on business consulting initiatives, support business development opportunities and join the agency's diversity, equity & inclusion task force. "She brings a unique perspective and set of experiences to our agency that are already creating tangible value for our clients,” said G&S principal and managing director Anne Green. The agency has also promoted Mary Gordon, a 19-year agency veteran, to VP, client service.
Canopy Growth names interim CFO and launches search for two key executives

Canopy Growth Corp. on Friday named Judy Hong as interim chief financial officer and Tara Rozalowsky as interim chief product officer and launched an external search for both roles. Mike Lee, executive vice president and CFO and chief product officer Rade Kovacevic will depart the company on Dec. 31. "These decisions reflect management and the board's vision for building a best-in-class organization that is well-positioned to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value," Canopy Growth CEO David Klein said. Hong joined Canopy Growth in 2019 as vice president of investor relations. Rozalowsky has held the role of vice president of beverage and edibles at the company. Shares of Canopy Growth rose 1.5% in pre-market trades. The stock is down 50% so far this year.
Viasat Elevates EVP Kevin Harkenrider to Chief Operating Officer Role

Kevin Harkenrider, former executive vice president of global operations and chief operations officer at Viasat, has been promoted to serve as the company’s chief operating officer. Viasat said Wednesday Harkenrider will look after its operational structure and controls, work to align its innovation engine with operational priorities and help drive...
Accounts in Transit: V2 Communications Adds Aidentified and Everseen

V2 Communications adds Aidentified and to its client roster, expanding the agency’s work building brand awareness of AI-driven technology companies. V2 has been brought on to establish Aidentified as the leader in AI-powered prospecting, build credibility of its platform across vertical markets, and showcase executives’ thought leadership. The agency will execute strategic media, influencer, and analyst programs leveraging news, thought leadership, and customer stories. It will also pursue speaking and award opportunities. For Everseen, V2 will work to help the company solidify its reputation as the leader in visual AI for retail and to establish the expertise of company executives in AI-powered computer vision. These goals will be met through a robust news pipeline, media program to support news and thought leadership, content development (blogs, contributed articles), speaking opportunities and award wins.
Agribusiness Giant CHS Adds Forster

CHS Inc, the giant agribusiness cooperative, has named Kirstie Foster as senior VP, marketing communications. She was most recently VP of brand, communications and social responsibility at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Foster previously spent 15 years with General Mills, where was director of corporate and brand communications....
On the Move: Ketchum's Zweibaum Upped to Omnicom PR Growth Post

Omnicom Public Relations Group shifts Kiersten Zweibaum to global chief growth and marketing officer. Most recently, she served as managing director, partner, global growth at Ketchum (part of OPRG), overseeing business development, including a number of cross-Omnicom agency new business and organic growth engagements. In her new post, Zweibaum will be responsible for expanding relationships between OPRG agencies and existing clients, identifying and securing new clients, and enhancing the brand externally to attract both talent and clients. She will report to OPRG chief executive officer Chris Foster. “Our agencies will benefit greatly from her diverse experience and dynamic leadership in pursuit of growth,” said Foster.
On the Move: Rally Point Adds Hotwire Alum West

Rally Point Public Relations brings on former Hotwire PR group chief development officer Andy West as a senior advisor. West has most recently run his own London-based independent consulting firm, Westofcenter Ltd. He also sits on the board of the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communications. At Rally Point, West will work with the agency’s management team to leverage momentum, maximize growth and drive expansion. “Not only does he bring a wealth of experience from his years as an agency executive, but he is a great mentor and advocate,” said Rally Point co-founder and managing partner John Cook.
Direct Impact Hires Strubhar

Keith Strubhar has joined Direct Impact, the grassroots unit of BCW Group, as executive VP. Most recently, he held the managing partner slot at Tarpon Strategic, counseling aerospace and industrial companies on social influence campaigns. Earlier, Strubhar was executive VP-PA & issues at MSL’s Washington office, where he handled accounts...
BerlinRosen Named Top Large PR Agency of 2021 by PRNews

Top PR Firms of 2021: BerlinRosen, a full-service communications agency, has been announced the winner of the Large PR Agency of the Year award by PRNews Platinum PR Awards. With a team of 250+ strategists, the firm has significantly grown over the past years and now represents over 500 clients including Samsung, Color Of Change, Brookfield, SEIU, GLAAD, Mozilla, Singapore Airlines, UNICEF USA, Audible, Cornell Tech, Northwell Health and the Me Too Movement.
On the Move: MikeWorldWide Hires Kinder as SVP

MikeWorldWide hires Jamie Kinder as SVP in its corporate reputation and issues management practice. Kinder began her career working for the Clinton administration and went on to become VP at both TransMedia Public Relations and Synagro Technologies. Based in Florida, she will work with all teams across practice areas and geographies under MWW’s one P&L model, as well as serving a key role in business development efforts. “Jamie has a wealth of experience and will serve our clients with battle-tested crisis communication strategy, combined with innovative implementation," said MWW founder and CEO Michael Kempner.
Accounts in Transit: CIIC PR Picks Up Stadaconé Gin Maker

CIIC PR adds Stadaconé, a gin provider from Québec, to its roster of food and beverage clients. CIIC will lead the US launch of the brand’s products, employing media relations, consumer activations, events and promotions, influencer partnerships and social media. In addition to Stadaconé Rouge (a cranberry gin) and Stadaconé Noir (which features such tropical accents as kaffir lime), the company in introducing such ready-to-drink canned cocktails as Gingria, a Québecois version of Spanish citrus sangria. “We are excited to introduce Stadaconé to a new market with the assistance of an experienced agency like CIIC,” said Stadaconé president Jean-Pierre Allard.
Industry veteran DeLorenzo joins Birch Group as EVP

The Birch Group announced Wednesday that it hired Christopher DeLorenzo as executive vice president. Formerly of JLL and Mack-Cali Realty Corp., DeLorenzo joins the Birch Group at a pivotal time, as the privately held commercial real estate investor, owner and operator has continued to expand its portfolio of trophy assets with nearly $800 million of commercial assets acquired since 2019.
ON THE MOVE

Diamond Custom Homes announced the additions of Greg Hawkins and Sydney Vermette as project manager and marketing manager, respectively. Greg Hawkins has more than 30 years of construction industry management experience. In this role as project manager, his primary responsibilities include collaborating with clients and working with superintendents to guide the company’s projects to completion. Prior to joining Diamond Custom Homes, he served in various construction industry management positions across Southwest Florida including regional director of construction, vice president of construction and superintendent. Sydney Vermette is a graduate of St. Cloud University, St. Cloud, Minn., with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. Her responsibilities include working with the company’s advertising agency to achieve its marketing goals, budget oversight, developing marketing strategies and implementing marketing plans. Her experience includes serving as marketing manager for a full-service residential and commercial real estate developer, and as an account executive with a Ft. Myers-based advertising agency.
Consumer Brands Names EVP of Public Affairs

The Consumer Brands Association has revealed that Rhonda Bentz will join the organization’s senior leadership team in the role of EVP of public affairs. In her new role, Bentz will have responsibility for federal and state government affairs and communications and research. Her most recent position was VP of paid media and strategic initiatives at the American Petroleum Institute (API), where she oversaw advocacy campaigns, message research and content development.
Timothy McCarthy

We are pleased to welcome Tim McCarthy to the Hertz Investment Group. A 10-year industry veteran, he joins as Vice President, Asset Management in the firm's Pittsburgh office.
Kognitiv Corporation announces Al Montalvo as EVP of Global Business Development

Executive brings deep partnership pedigree to collaborative commerce provider. Kognitiv Corporation, a global leader in the rapidly expanding market for collaborative commerce, announces the appointment of Al Montalvo as EVP of Global Business Development effective immediately. Montalvo joins the Canadian-headquartered B2B technology company following a progressive career of leadership positions...
Tech PR’s 2022 Tenets: Authenticity, Inclusivity, Impact

Time and time again, technology has risen to meet society’s biggest challenges. As we continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic, this has never been truer. The nearly universal acceleration in the adoption of technologies by consumers and corporations for communication, commerce, cybersecurity and health, to name a few, has also shifted physical, philosophical and very real business structures and priorities. Even as they have brought to market new innovations and facilitated services critical for global resilience, geopolitical, social and environmental issues have impacted technology companies in ways they did not anticipate, and that are likely to continue.
News of Firms: French|West|Vaughan Acquires Stake in Big Picture PR

French|West|Vaughan takes an equity stake in San Francisco-based Big Picture PR, a consumer lifestyle PR and influencer marketing agency that works with clients in the wellness, fitness, beauty, consumer tech and retail spaces. BPPR will maintain its brand and its San Francisco office, while its Los Angeles and New York offices will combine with existing FWV offices in those cities in 2022. Amy Cunha, who founded Big Picture PR in 2004, will retain her role as its president and agency partner, overseeing the day-to-day work of the firm and its eight associates. “What we really like about the work being done by Amy and her team is it complements our existing portfolio of clients in consumer and lifestyle marketing across all of our offices, while adding a strong consumer tech practice to our agency,” said FWV Chairman and CEO Rick French. BPPR joins Tampa-based pet and veterinary PR firm Fetching Communications (now FWV Fetching); Boston-based outdoor lifestyle firm CGPR; New York City-based fashion and lifestyle firm AMP3 PR; and L.A.-based film production company Prix Productions as FWV portfolio companies.
Chelsea Groton Bank names new EVP, CFO

Richard Sudol recently joined Chelsea Groton Bank as executive vice president and chief financial officer. In addition to oversight of the bank’s financials, Sudol will have management responsibility for the bank’s Technology Department. Most recently, Sudol served as CFO at Connex Credit Union in North Haven, and previously spent eight...
