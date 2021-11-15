On the Move: Cognito Adds McCarthy as EVP

G&S Business Communications brings on Emily Almich as VP of media and Marjani Williams as VP, client service. Almich joins G&S from True Media in Minneapolis, where she was client strategy director. At G&S, she will work with account, digital, creative and project management teams to deliver fully integrated, omnichannel campaigns. "She is just the kind of leader and team player we need to build out a full suite of media capabilities to meet a growing demand by clients and prospects," said G&S president and CEO Luke Lambert. Williams was previously deputy director of the Illinois Office of Communications and Information. In addition to leading account teams across multiple industry sectors, she will take on business consulting initiatives, support business development opportunities and join the agency's diversity, equity & inclusion task force. "She brings a unique perspective and set of experiences to our agency that are already creating tangible value for our clients,” said G&S principal and managing director Anne Green. The agency has also promoted Mary Gordon, a 19-year agency veteran, to VP, client service.

