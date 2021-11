A good portion of the bitcoin supply has been lost due to holders dying or forgetting their private keys. These coins will never be recovered and are regarded as lost bitcoins. They play into the scarcity factor that drives the value of bitcoin up. It is estimated that 20% of the digital asset has been lost. These could technically still be recovered but it is unlikely since losing a private key means losing the coins held in the wallet.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO