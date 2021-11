Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hey, I'm Betsy, and I'm 4 years old. I am heartworm positive, not good around cats, and would really like to be the only dog in the home. I LOVE to play with stuffed toys, especially my candy cane and turtle in the video. I'm really a great dog, I'm just waiting for a pet-free home. I do well during Cardio for Canines and Mutts Morning Out programs. My adoption fee is $150 which includes all the standard stuff. VHS will even treat my heartworms at no expense to you. Please give me a chance.

INDIANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO