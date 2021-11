DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At age 85, Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson is set to announce Saturday, Nov. 20 whether she will call it a career and retire or run for another two-year term next year. To State Senator Royce West of Dallas, who’s known her for nearly 50 years, the decision is a big deal. “You’re looking at an institution, an icon, the matriarch of the Democratic party here.” Representative Johnson is the longest-serving member of Congress from Texas, and if she steps away from elected office, it will mark the beginning of the end of an era. Texas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson...

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO