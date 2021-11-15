ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stress-Free Ways to Sell Your House in North Carolina

Here are some tips for selling your house in...

kiss951.com

Grocery Stores Offering Free Turkeys in North Carolina

During the next week, many Americans will be heading to the grocery store to pick up ingredients for their Thanksgiving meals. As much as we love a great meal, it can be expensive to put it all together. Before making your grocery list – and before heading out to the grocery store – make sure to check out Offers.com’s list below of grocery stores in Charlotte offering free turkeys with a qualifying purchase this Thanksgiving.
CHARLOTTE, NC
North Carolina State
indyweeknc

Will House Bill 890 Help Bring North Carolina’s Old-Fashioned Liquor Laws Out of the Past?

You’re on vacation in another state. Let’s call it Dearth Carolina. On the last day of the trip, you wake up craving something hot and greasy. Bleary-eyed, you type “breakfast near me open now” into Google, landing on a local fried chicken joint with rave reviews. At the restaurant, you’re presented with a buffet of greasy goodness, and you decide you’ll surprise your sleeping partner by bringing back a fried chicken smorgasbord: tenders, biscuits, maybe even a Cobb salad. You’re two to-go boxes deep when an employee comes up and yanks the tongs out of your hands.
RALEIGH, NC
abc45.com

North Carolina Byways Guidebook available for free download

WLOS — The latest edition of the North Carolina Scenic Byways guide is now available to the public. The fifth edition of the Scenic Byways Guidebook is available for free download at NCDOT’s scenic byways webpage. People interested in a hard copy can request one from the North Carolina Byways Program by mail. People can also visit the North Carolina Byways webpage to download a digital copy.
How to Find the Right Person to Sell Your House

Your home is where you’ve lived and loved, where you’ve laughed and cried, where you’ve huddled and snuggled. You’re the pea, your home is the pod. And you’ve been through a lot together. Now that it’s time to put it on the market, you’re likely experiencing some sadness, plus plenty...
Cost Effective Ways To Keep Your House Warm This Winter

Look, Michigan winters can be brutal. We are basically a piece of winter apparel. So, what exactly can you do to make sure your home stays nice and toasty without worrying about that heating bill?. Embrace your inner father and get ready to swat people when they go towards your...
CPP Housing undergoes $46.3 million affordable housing project in Raleigh, North Carolina

Community Preservation Partners (CPP), one of the nation’s most active affordable housing preservation developers, announced the acquisition of Chandler Ridge Apartments, a 228-unit mixed-income community in Raleigh, North Carolina for $26 million. Purchased with 4 percent low-income tax credit equity, the deal preserves affordability for those earning 60 percent AMI or lower for an additional 30 years, while also extending affordability to 37 formerly market-rate units. Located at 4900 Chandler Ridge Circle, the property marks the company’s entry into North Carolina with plans to close on another property before the end of the year.
Snow this Winter for North Carolina?

The old folks say to watch the acorns and other wildlife predictors...here are some predictions for this year’s winter snowfall in North Carolina. Snow in North CarolinaFree for commercial use, Pixabay.
heraldsun.com

Want to fix the school staff shortage in North Carolina? Pay your staff.

The audience at a Nov. 2 Wake County school board meeting audibly gasped when Emily Osterling told the board what happened at her school the week before. Osterling, a special education teacher at Lufkin Road Middle School, explained during public comment that a new student’s individualized education plan outlined their need for a one-on-one instructional assistant. The school system had posted the vacancy at the start of October, but no one had filled it.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
