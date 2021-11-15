Stress-Free Ways to Sell Your House in North Carolina

Community Preservation Partners (CPP), one of the nation’s most active affordable housing preservation developers, announced the acquisition of Chandler Ridge Apartments, a 228-unit mixed-income community in Raleigh, North Carolina for $26 million. Purchased with 4 percent low-income tax credit equity, the deal preserves affordability for those earning 60 percent AMI or lower for an additional 30 years, while also extending affordability to 37 formerly market-rate units. Located at 4900 Chandler Ridge Circle, the property marks the company’s entry into North Carolina with plans to close on another property before the end of the year.
