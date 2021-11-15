Stress-Free Ways to Sell Your House in North Carolina

You’re on vacation in another state. Let’s call it Dearth Carolina. On the last day of the trip, you wake up craving something hot and greasy. Bleary-eyed, you type “breakfast near me open now” into Google, landing on a local fried chicken joint with rave reviews. At the restaurant, you’re presented with a buffet of greasy goodness, and you decide you’ll surprise your sleeping partner by bringing back a fried chicken smorgasbord: tenders, biscuits, maybe even a Cobb salad. You’re two to-go boxes deep when an employee comes up and yanks the tongs out of your hands.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO