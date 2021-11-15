Make a Footprint Turkey Craft for Thanksgiving!

This is a guest post by Rachel Gordon, Educational Programs Specialist in the Library’s Informal Learning Office. As the holiday meal is the highlight of Thanksgiving Day, it’s fitting to enjoy it in a suitably festive setting. Inspired by the squirrels scampering around prepping for winter, I’m planning to scavenge for leaves, branches and other natural materials to use for my holiday decorating. With a few basic art supplies and – of course – inspiration from the Library’s amazing collections, a lovely Thanksgiving tablescape should come together nicely. It’s also an ideal way to involve younger family members and anyone else willing to pitch in with scissors, glue and imagination.
Comments / 0