Hypoallergenic cats: Bioengineering pets for humans’ benefit brings up ethical questions

By Amy Ta, produced by Brian Hardzinski
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if you could genetically engineer an allergen-free cat — and dodge the sneezing, runny nose, and itchy and watery eyes that they cause? Scientists are now using biotechnology to try to make cats hypoallergenic. A protein called “Fel d 1,” which is in all cats’ saliva and oil...

