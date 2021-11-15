ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Steve Bannon surrenders after defying Congressional subpoena. What could this mean for Jan. 6 probe?

kcrw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer White House advisor Steve Bannon turned himself in at the FBI field office in Washington D.C. today. The former Trump administration member does so after his...

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rejects Bannon Attempt to Push Contempt of Congress Hearing Into New Year

Trump-appointed federal Judge Carl Nichols slapped down ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon’s request to put off his next court appearance on contempt of Congress charges until January—even as he also declined the prosecution’s request that he set dates for a trial. Bannon phoned in his appearance in Nichols’ D.C. courtroom on Thursday, a day after he pleaded not guilty to allegations he illegally refused to cooperate with the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, argued that the court should make public a broad swath of unspecified documents that he asserted spoke to the committee’s “authority.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

DOJ sends message to Bannon, others

Steve Bannon's histrionic refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena has finally been stopped short by the U.S. Justice Department, which sought and received a federal grand jury indictment of Bannon on two counts earlier this week. Bannon was taken into custody like any regular citizen. He was later released,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Washington Post

Trump’s legal strategy tested in fight with Congress over Jan. 6 records

As president, Donald Trump stymied lawmakers seeking his financial records and the testimony of a close adviser by employing a legal strategy that worked to his advantage even when he lost in court. Trump has turned to these familiar tactics now in a bid to thwart House investigators pursuing accountability...
POTUS
AFP

Bannon pleads not guilty to Capitol riot probe charges

Former president Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon entered a "not guilty" plea Wednesday after his arrest on charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify on the January 6 attack on the Capitol. One day ahead of the first hearing scheduled in his case, Bannon entered the plea in a federal district court in Washington, without explaining the grounds for his plea. In October Bannon rejected a subpoena to testify to the House special committee investigating the attack by hundreds of Trump supporters on the US legislature. The House then referred the contempt charges to the Justice Department, where a grand jury reviewed the case and voted to indict him on two counts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Contempt Of Congress#Congressional#Gettr#The Department Of Justice#Loyola Law School
HuffingtonPost

Protester With 'Coup Plotter' Sign Rains On Steve Bannon's Propaganda Parade

A cheeky protester spoiled Steve Bannon’s breezy dismissal of federal charges against him Monday with a large sign widely seen on national media reading: “Coup Plotter.”. Activist Bill Christeson squeezed into a window of space with his sign just behind the former Donald Trump aide and in front of cameras.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Steve Bannon surrenders to authorities after indictment

Here's Why These Brilliant Walk-in Showers are Sweeping The U.S. in 2021. This scarf is quickly becoming the must-have gift 2021. This Only Looks Like A Regular Pocketknife - A Deejo Is Anything But That. Bombas /. SPONSORED. Bombas Socks Inspired By All Your Favorite Disney Princess Characters. Sonovia /
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Steve Bannon said he's 'taking on the Biden regime' after appearing in court to face criminal contempt charges for defying Jan 6 subpoena

Steve Bannon appeared in court Monday to face two federal criminal contempt charges. Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the January 6 riot. If convicted, Bannon faces between 30 days to one year behind bars for each offense. Former Trump administration chief strategist Steve...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI after criminal charge for defying Capitol riot committee

Less than a year after he was granted a last-minute pardon by former president Donald Trump, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is in FBI custody once more.The conservative podcast host and former Breitbart News chairman surrendered himself at the FBI’s Washington Field Office shortly after 9.30 am on Monday after emerging from a black SUV dressed in a green winter jacket and black shirt.As he walked towards the building, he stopped briefly to address a camera which was live-streaming his surrender for his War Room podcast. He told his viewers: “I don’t want anybody to take...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy