CHICAGO (CBS)– Day four of deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial is set to begin Friday, in just a few hours. Jurors have spent approximately 23 hours deliberating over the past three days. One woman juror on Thursday asked if she could take the jury instructions home with them, and the judge said she could, but could not discuss those instructions or the case itself with anyone. At the end of the day, defense attorney Mark Richards said this is the longest deliberation he has ever had in his career as a defense trial attorney. When asked what he thinks is going...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO