Want to Increase the Value of Your Home? Here’s How

As kids, we learn two fundamental lessons: 1.) Never judge a book by its cover, and 2.) it's what's on the inside that counts. Yet when it comes to the world of real estate, the rules of the playground do not apply. Perhaps you already knew that curb appeal is the golden egg of home value, and according to a survey of 1,250 real estate agents, poor landscaping and hardscaping can have a detrimental impact on a home's worth. In fact, lackluster landscaping can decrease property value by up to 30 percent, according to the survey. However, the pendulum swings both ways, and there are a few easy fixes to remedy things, fast. (Psst—59 percent of real estate agents say that trees are the landscaping element that adds the most value to a home.)

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO