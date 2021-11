BCN3D of Barcelona has added metal printing to its line of 3D printers. Called the Metal Pack, it is aimed at the company’s Epsilon Series 3D printers (right). “This upgrade opens up a new range of applications, especially for spare parts, functional prototyping and tooling, and is mainly aimed at the pharmaceutical, food, automotive, aerospace and manufacturing sectors,” according to BCN3D. “The parts produced by this process have practically identical behaviour to those produced by metal injection moulding or CNC and offer an office-friendly solution with more design freedom.”

ENGINEERING ・ 9 DAYS AGO