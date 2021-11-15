ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Americans add forward from Greenville

 5 days ago

Allen, Texas – The Allen Americans , ECHL...

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky basketball lands commitment from 5-star guard

John Calipari has landed another 5-star commitment. Cason Wallace pledged to the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday night. Wallace, out of Richardson (Texas), picked UK over Tennessee, Texas and UTSA. A combo guard, Wallace is rated 5-stars, the No. 1 Texas product and No. 7 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2022 on the 247Sports Composite.
KENTUCKY STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky lands big commitment from Power 5 transfer

Ahead of Saturday’s game clash with Tennessee, the Kentucky Wildcats got good news on the homefront. A wideout with Power 5 experience is heading to Lexington. Taj Harris, a former 3-star recruit, announced on Twitter he is transferring to Kentucky. A 4-year starter at Syracuse, the 6-foot-2, 172-pound wideout will...
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

4-star edge Cyrus Moss names top three

The top three is in for elite edge rusher Cyrus Moss. A day after helping Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman to the state title, the four-star defender turned his attention to recruiting and narrowed his focus, naming a top three of Alabama, Arizona State and Oregon. The Ducks are the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sjbarracuda.com

BARRACUDA RECALL FORWARD KRYSTOF HRABIK FROM ORLANDO

San Jose, CA (Nov. 6, 2021) – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has recalled forward Kystof Hrabik from the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL). In addition, the club has signed former Barracuda defenseman Patrick McNally to a professional tryout agreement.
NHL
State
Texas State
hockeyjournal.com

Top 18-U forwards with pro upside from fall league play

The comprehensive analysis series of players who have been positive contributors in the 2003-07 birth years is wrapping up with the fall hockey schedule about to conclude. The focus for this piece is on 2003 and 2004 birth year forwards competing in 18-U hockey for the myriad teams and circuits of full- and split-season clubs we have been able to see live and in-person in the various events held throughout New England since the end of August.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights forward recovers from COVID, works on conditioning

The Golden Knights’ next matchup brings to mind what Mattias Janmark calls a “special night.”. The last time the Knights played the Minnesota Wild, the left wing recorded his first NHL hat trick to lift his team to a Game 7 victory in the first round of the playoffs. It was the fourth multigoal game of his career and his first in the postseason.
NHL
NHL

Stars recall forward Jacob Peterson from Texas

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has recalled forward Jacob Peterson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the team has loaned forwards Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero to Texas. Peterson, 22, has registered five...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken forward Jared McCann activated from COVID protocol

The Seattle Kraken are getting a reinforcement, as Jared McCann has been activated from the COVID protocol and was back at practice Wednesday. To make room on the roster, Max McCormick has been assigned to the Charlotte Checkers. McCann hasn’t played for the Kraken since October 28, but up to...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken#The Allen Americans#The Seattle Kraken Lrb
spokanechiefs.com

Chiefs acquire forward Carter Streek from Saskatoon Blades

Spokane, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs announced on Thursday that they have acquired forward Carter Streek (2004) from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Streek has suited up in 21 career games for the Blades, including six this season. “With all...
NHL
KXRM

CC Tigers hockey reflects on three week break

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado College Tigers have three weeks before returning to game action against Omaha. By record, it’s been a tough start for Kris Mayotte’s bunch in his first season as head coach. The Tigers have just two wins in 12 games, but prior to facing the number one and fourth teams in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NHL

CBJ recall forward Justin Danforth from Cleveland Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled forward Justin Danforth from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Danforth, 28, has tallied two goals and three assists for five points in eight games with the Monsters this season. The Oshawa,...
NHL
ESPN

Ottawa Senators add forward Alex Formenton, goaltender Matt Murray, defenseman Nikita Zaitsev to COVID-19 list

OTTAWA, Ontario -- The Ottawa Senators placed three more players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday, hours before a 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The Senators added forward Alex Formenton, goaltender Matt Murray and defenseman Nikita Zaitsev to the COVID list, bringing the number of their players in protocol to nine. Murray, Formenton and Zaitsev played Tuesday night in the Senators' 3-2 loss at Boston.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
NESN

Bruins Recall Forward Oskar Steen From Providence

The Boston Bruins need a little boost of energy, and they’ll look to Providence to get it. General manager Don Sweeney on Friday announced a move to recall forward Oskar Steen from their AHL affiliate. The spunky 23-year-old appeared in one game for Boston this year against the San Jose...
NHL
The Southern

Watch now: Illinois adds 4-star forward Rodgers to recruiting class

CHAMPAIGN — The final day of the fall signing period brought an addition to the University of Illinois basketball recruiting class Wednesday. Ty Rodgers, a four-star recruit from Thornton Township High School in Harvey, signed a national letter of intent with the Illini. Rodgers is a 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward. "Ty...
ILLINOIS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres recall forward Brett Murray from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Brett Murray from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Monday. Murray has skated in one game this season, logging 11:06 of ice time on October 31 in Los Angeles. He’s played in three NHL games in his career. With Rochester this season, he has...
NHL
icehogs.com

IceHogs Recall Forward Kale Howarth from Indy

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled forward Kale Howarth from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. Howarth, 24, made his professional debut with the Fuel on Nov. 9 at Cincinnati and registered his first professional goal as a part of a two-goal performance on Nov. 14 at Toledo. Overall, he skated in five games with the Fuel, netting four points (2G, 2A). He returns to the IceHogs on a personal three-game point streak with those four points. The Red Deer, Alberta, native appeared in one preseason game with the IceHogs this season, scoring a goal against the Iowa Wild on Oct. 7 in Coralville, Iowa.
NHL
Romesentinel.com

Devils recall forward Zetterlund from Comets

UTICA — The New Jersey Devils have recalled forward Fabian Zetterlund from the Utica Comets. Zetterlund, 22, hails from Karlstad, Sweden. He skated in all 10 games for the Comets this season, with three goals and six assists. At the time of his recall, Zetterlund was second in points on the Comets. Over three seasons in the AHL, Zetterlund has played 90 games tallying 18 goals and 29 assists.
NHL
clevelandmonsters.com

Monsters recall forward Jake Gaudet from Kalamazoo

The Cleveland Monsters announced Friday that the Monsters recalled forward Jake Gaudet from the ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings. A 6’2”, 201 lb. left-shooting native of Ottawa, ON, Gaudet, 25, posted an even rating in one appearance for the Monsters this season and added two penalty minutes and an even rating in three appearances for Kalamazoo.
NHL
