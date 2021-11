Starting in the Spring 2022 semester, the Ying Wu College of Computing will be offering a new course: CS 485-### – Introduction to Computing History. The word “introduction” is important, according to Evan Koblentz, a staff writer in the Office of Strategic Communications at NJIT and instructor for the new course, because the course will have no prerequisites. “I want the course to be accessible to everyone at NJIT,” he said.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO