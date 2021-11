DURHAM, N.C. – The start to the game was bumpy, but once Kenny Pickett found his groove, the result was no longer in doubt for the Pitt Panthers. Against Duke on Saturday, Pickett notched the fifth lead change of the game on a 22-yard rushing score in the second quarter. From there, Pitt never relinquished the lead as they sprinted past the Blue Devils. On a frigid and windy day at Wallace Wade Stadium, Pitt beat Duke 54-29 behind an impressive offensive performance from Pickett.

