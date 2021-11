There are two games left in the college football season for Michigan, and all of its hopes and dreams remain on the table. The Wolverines are sitting at No 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings and they all but control their own destiny. If the maize and blue can win out then they should be sitting pretty in the end. We all know what game happens in two weeks, very possibly the game that will decide the Big Ten East division, but Michigan has to take care of business this week against Maryland.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO