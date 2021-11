The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) announces the grand opening of its new affordable housing property at 7906 Flower Avenue in the City of Takoma Park. A ribbon cutting will take place at the address at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The President of NCCF’s Board of Trustees, Lewis I. Askew Jr. will join prominent officials Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich, City of Takoma Park Mayor, Kate Stewart, and City of Takoma Park Councilmember Jarrett Smith to speak in celebration of NCCF’s latest contribution to the community.

